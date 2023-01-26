Morgan Lewis added Thomas J. Burns as a partner to its toxic tort practice. Burns joins from Foley & Mansfield.Burns represents clients in asbestos litigation and other product liability and toxic tort matters, including cannabis concentrates, chemical solvents and bottles. He also has an active pro bono practice and serves as a mentor for lawyers in both client development and trial skills.• Much Shelist promoted Laura A. Elkayam and Andrew M. Silver to principal.Elkayam is in the commercial litigation group and …