Littler Mendelson promoted Orly Henry and Colton D. Long to shareholder.Henry is a litigator defending employers with a focus on biometric data privacy issues, restrictive covenants and trade secrets. She counsels employers on compliance with various federal, state and local laws, including navigating statutes governing the workplace in Illinois.Long is a litigator and legal advisor on business matters affecting employer-employee relationships, with particular emphasis on trade secret and restrictive covenant matters …