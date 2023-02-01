Quarles & Brady LLP named Mark W. Bina office managing partner for the firm’s Chicago office.Bina represents clients in multiple industries, with a focus on health care providers. He helps clients navigate disputes, investigations and litigation, health care regulatory and business issues as outside general counsel, and business litigation, dispute resolution and risk management.In addition to his new role, Bina will continue as co-chair of the health litigation practice group.• DiCello Levitt named Amy E …