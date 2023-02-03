Banner Witcoff announced the election of firm president Janice V. Mitrius, two new members of its board of directors and nine new shareholders dedicated to protecting the intellectual property of its clients.During her time at Banner Witcoff, Mitrius served on the board of directors multiple times. She served on the board since 2019 and previously served from 2005 to 2010. In addition, Mitrius was elected as the firm’s first female president in 2009 and was reelected in 2010.Mitrius has a broad range of experience in …