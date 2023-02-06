Dykema elected Anda Tatoiu as a member.Tatoiu handles complex commercial litigation matters on behalf of insurance carriers, financial institutions, social service agencies, schools, security companies, healthcare entities and professionals, social media companies and other professional entities.• Holland & Knight added Matthew Petersen and Morley Fortier III as partners. Both attorneys join from Reed Smith.Petersen will serve as head of the Chicago office’s corporate, M&A and private equity practice …