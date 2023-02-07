Foley & Lardner LLP announced Andrew M. Gross, R. Spencer Montei and Sarah N. Null have reached partner status.Gross is a registered patent attorney and has experience in many intellectual property matters. He is a member of the firm’s intellectual property litigation practice group and manufacturing sector. Gross’ practice involves litigating patent, trademark, and other complex, technology-based disputes.Montei is an intellectual property litigation lawyer and member of the manufacturing sector. He has …