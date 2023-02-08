Dykema added Kimberly Holmes as senior counsel to the firm’s data privacy and cybersecurity practice group.Holmes will be based out of the firm’s Chicago office while working remotely from Connecticut. Holmes manages breach response and data privacy and security matters on behalf of Fortune 100 and 200 companies as well as midsize client organizations across multiple industry verticals. Holmes has served in various legal, executive and management capacities both within and outside the insurance industry.&bull …