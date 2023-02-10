Polsinelli hosted its Healthcare Fraud & Abuse: 2022 Year in Review webinar Feb. 7. The discussion delved into significant developments and trends affecting healthcare fraud enforcement and reviewed major False Claims Act settlement trends and statistics, noteworthy court decisions, and government policy initiatives related to healthcare fraud and abuse.Shareholders Kevin M. Coffey and Dayna C. LaPlante took part in the webinar. Both attorneys are members of the firm’s health care department in Chicago.&bull …