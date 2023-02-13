Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP promoted two attorneys. Paul W. Daugherity advanced to partner and Kyle McConnell to of counsel.Daugherity handles cases involving product liability, construction, premises liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, misappropriation of trade secrets, breach of contract and defense of employment matters.McConnell advises clients in complex insurance coverage and litigation, focusing on fidelity and crime and financial institution bonds. He also litigates in commercial …