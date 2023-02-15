Keith A. Hebeisen, partner at Clifford Law Offices, will speak at the annual Illinois Trial Lawyers Association (ITLA) Damages Seminar Feb. 17 at the Westin Chicago River North, 320 N. Dearborn St.The topic is “Using Jury Instructions to Maximize Your Award.” The seminar offers 4.5 hours of continuing legal education credits.• Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard Lake County Managing Partner Tara R. Devine was appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Jury Instructions in Civil Cases.Members of the …