Nixon Peabody named three to counsel in its Chicago office.George N. Dandalides (intellectual property) helps clients protect their intellectual property by providing strategic advice, building strong patent portfolios, and drafting patent applications across a range of industries.Christina E. Kurow (complex disputes) represents clients in state and federal courts and arbitrations nationwide. She focuses on litigation involving trade secret misappropriation, restrictive covenants, breaches of contract and fiduciary duties, …