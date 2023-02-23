Salvi Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. promoted Rob L. Kohen and Heidi L. Wickstrom to partner. Also, the firm hired David J. Rashid as a partner.Kohen joined the firm as an associate attorney in 2014 and Wickstrom joined as an associate in 2018. Both attorneys focus their practice in cases concerning catastrophic personal injury, medical malpractice, and product liability.Rashid, who joined the firm Feb. 14, will focus his practice on personal injury, medical negligence, premises liability and products liability cases.&bull …