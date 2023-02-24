Corboy & Demetrio associate Mitchell W. Bild was appointed to serve on the Center for Conflict Resolution’s auxiliary board.Bild previously served as a certified mediator for CCR, a not-for-profit organization which strives to resolve conflicts by offering pro bono mediation services and conflict management training to Chicago area individuals, communities, courts and other institutions.The auxiliary board assists CCR in community outreach, training and mediation partnerships, and event planning.• In 2022 …