Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner of Clifford Law Offices, is scheduled to speak today at the First Municipal Advisory Committee’s monthly meeting hosted by Cook County Circuit Court Judge E. Kenneth Wright, Jr.Clifford’s topic focuses on his involvement as lead counsel in the consolidated cases in federal district court in Chicago involving the crash of a Boeing 737 MAX jet in Ethiopia in 2019. The first trial is expected to begin March 20.For further information, please contact Clifford Law …