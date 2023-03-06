Tabet DiVito & Rothstein promoted Daniel L. Stanner and John M. Fitzgerald to equity partner. The firm also promoted Jacob B. Berger and Kyle A. Cooper to partner.Stanner represents clients in product liability defense, transportation litigation, construction litigation, professional malpractice and commercial litigation.Fitzgerald is a trial and appellate lawyer focusing on business and commercial litigation, constitutional and governmental litigation, professional liability disputes, construction litigation, and …