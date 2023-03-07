Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has added class action attorney Debra Bogo-Ernst to its litigation practice group as a partner and chair of the firm’s nationwide class action litigation practice. She joins from Mayer Brown, where she was the Chicago office’s managing partner.Bogo-Ernst represents a range of national and international organizations, including financial institutions and insurance companies, in commercial and consumer-based litigation matters. She also advises clients regarding regulatory and …