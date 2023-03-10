Greenberg Traurig LLP promoted Kyle L. Flynn and Joseph R. Rudas to shareholder in the firm’s Chicago office.Flynn, a member of the litigation practice, focuses commercial litigation matters in both state and federal courts, with an emphasis on the commodities and derivatives industries as well as blockchain, contract disputes, breach of fiduciary duty, employment litigation and consumer class action defense.Rudas is a member of the real estate practice. He represents public and private institutions, national lenders …