Faegre Drinker appointed David L. Williams as deputy practice group leader of the investment management team. He focuses on representing investment advisers on registered investment company fund formation, regulatory requirements and corporate governance.Ira M. Kalina is now a leader of the intellectual property group’s technology transaction team. He advises multinationals and other companies on the development, distribution and monetization of technology, content and data.Randy Rucker now leads the government and …