Schaumburg-based Lavelle Law hired Eso Akunne as an associate in its business and real estate practice. Akunne will work primarily out of the firm’s Chicago office.He has experience helping clients draft and negotiate purchase and sales agreements and loan restructuring documents.• Lewis Brisbois added five attorneys to its office in Madison County. The firm added three partners (Daniel Bradley, Travis Campbell and Michael Pagan) and two associates (Nicholas Martin and Matthew Plese).Bradley joins the firm&rsquo …