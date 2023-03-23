Paul Hastings LLP added Doug Sawyer as a partner to its intellectual property litigation practice.Sawyer counsels companies on patent infringement, trade secret misappropriation, false advertising and trademark protection matters. He also negotiates various aspects of IP protection, asset purchases and strategic alliances and agreements relating to technology and licensing.Sawyer joins the firm from Perkins Coie.• Johnson & Bell has added Evan T. Ostrega as an associate to its health care practice group.He …