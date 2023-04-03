Tucker Ellis LLP added Jason J. Ben as counsel to the firm’s Chicago office.Ben works on complex financial restructurings and insolvencies in the United States and abroad. He counsels consulting firms, hedge funds, mortgage finance companies, constructing companies and other corporate concerns in credit risk mitigation, restructurings, and workouts. He also manages the documentation and negotiation contract and lending matters.• The Illinois Supreme Court appointed Deidre M. Dyer as an at-large Circuit Judge of …