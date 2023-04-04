Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP added Jacob Schtevie and Brad Laken as partners to the firm’s Chicago office.The attorneys represent banks, direct lenders and other debt investors in lending transactions and debt investments focused largely on sponsor-backed transactions. They both join the firm from White & Case.Schtevie focuses on market environment and its impact on getting deals across the finish line in bank and alternative lending sectors.Laken primarily represents banks, direct lenders and alternative …