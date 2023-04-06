Quarles & Brady LLP added Sarah Sise as a partner to the firm’s labor, employment and benefits practice group in Chicago. Sise, who will work remotely from St. Louis, advises clients on the highly regulated and evolving employee benefits market.Sise understands the design and administration of qualified retirement plans, nonqualified arrangements, welfare and fringe benefit plans, and executive compensation programs.• Benesch attorneys participated in the Renal Physicians Association’s 2023 annual …