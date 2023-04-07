McCready Law added Gerald Fritz and Kyle Bailey as associates. Both will handle personal injury cases.• The Illinois Supreme Court announced its appointment of Christopher “Kit” Hantla as Montgomery County Resident Circuit Judge in the Fourth Judicial Circuit.Hantla was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James L. Roberts. The appointment is effective April 21 and will conclude Dec. 2, 2024, following the November 2024 general election.Hantla is a solo practitioner at Hantla …