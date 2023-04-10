Brennan Burtker LLC added Michael A. Code as senior counsel.Code is a trial attorney who focuses on medical malpractice defense. He has represented Chicago area hospitals and physicians for more than 33 years.• Locke Lord Chicago partner and former Illinois state senator Kirk Dillard has been appointed as a member of the Western Illinois University Board of Trustees by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.Dillard concentrates his practice in business and governmental relations, and in the representation of manufacturers in …