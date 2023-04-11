Chicago-based tech company G2 promoted two attorneys on its legal team.Eunice Buhler was promoted to general counsel, becoming the first person to hold that position at the company. Andrew P. Stevens was promoted to senior corporate counsel.• The Catholic Lawyers Guild will host its speaker series luncheon with Sister Helen Prejean from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. April 28 at the University Club of Chicago.Sister Prejean is known for her tireless work in opposition of the death penalty.To register, visit www.clgchicago …