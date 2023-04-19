Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani added Melissa Gardner as a partner to the firm’s Chicago and Phoenix offices. She joins the insurance, commercial litigation, and trials practice group.Gardner handles all aspects of litigation, from claim inception through resolution at trial or on appeal. She has first chaired arbitrations and trials, both before the judge and jury. She regularly counsels corporate and private individuals in cases involving medical fraud, auto accidents, premises liability, product liability, wrongful …