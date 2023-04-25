Aronberg Goldgehn added Angela M. Iaria to the firm’s Wheaton office. Iaria joins the firm as a member. Her practice focuses on estate planning, estate and trust administration, estate and trust litigation, asset protection and guardianships involving minors and disabled adults.Iaria’s practice also includes drafting and negotiating prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.• Blank Rome LLP hired Krista P. McDonald to its labor and employment practice group. She joins from White & Case LLP.McDonald has …