The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge LaShonda A. Hunt of the Northern District of Illinois to the trial bench. According to senate.gov, 56 members of the chamber, including six Republicans, voted in favor of Hunt’s appointment. Three senators did not vote and 41 voted against her appointment.President Joe Biden nominated Hunt to fill the vacancy created when U.S. District Judge Charles R. Norgle took senior status in October 2022. Hunter was recommended for the post by U.S …