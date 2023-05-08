Littler appointed Kwabena A. Appenteng to office managing shareholder for its Chicago office.In addition to his new role, Appenteng will continue to serve as co-chair of Littler’s privacy and data security practice group. He advises employers on compliance issues related to the California Consumer Privacy Act, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991, European general data protection regulation, cross-border transfers of human resources data, biometric privacy laws …