Vogelzang Law, a mesothelioma and asbestos litigation firm, promoted Michael Maienza to partner. Maienza joined the firm in 2017.• Personal injury firm Flanagan Injury Law Group LLC added Jasmine Hassan.She joins the firm from the Chicago Transit Authority where she was an associate.• Benesch attorneys Juan Morado Jr. and Bob Morgan were appointed by Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to serve on his transition team.Morado joins the health and human services subcommittee and Morgan is a member of a subcommittee …