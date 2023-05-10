Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP added R. Allan Pixton as a partner. He joins from Kirkland & Ellis, where he was also a partner.Pixton will be a member of Quinn Emanuel’s complex multidistrict litigation and class action practice groups.He has experience in a variety of complex commercial, class action and mass tort litigation in state, federal and appellate courts. He has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes class actions, product liability, environmental, breach of contract …