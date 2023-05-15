Greenberg Traurig, LLP added David J. Stein as a shareholder to the firm’s Chicago office.Stein comes from Masuda, Funai, Eifert & Mitchell, Ltd., where he was vice chair of its litigation practice. His restrictive covenant practice includes significant experience both seeking and opposing emergency injunctive relief. In addition, Stein defends corporations in class and collective actions involving the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, Fair Labor Standards Act and complementary state statutes.His …