Venable LLP added Adam G. Kelly as a partner to its intellectual property litigation and technology group in the firm’s Chicago office. Kelly has represented clients across a variety of assertion, prosecution, opposition, and invalidity challenge matters before U.S. District Courts, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, European Patent Office and the Korean Patent office.He represents clients through all litigation phases, from pre-suit through trial and appeal, and has …