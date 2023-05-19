Former Winston & Strawn LLP attorney Erin Haldorson Weber has returned to the firm’s Chicago office. She rejoins as a member of the transactions department and the employee benefits and executive compensation practice.Weber was a partner at Winston and worked at the firm for nearly 19 years. She returns after serving as senior vice president of total rewards and ERISA counsel at Reyes Holdings, a global leader in the production and distribution of food and beverage products.Weber represents large corporations …