Segal McCambridge appointed Jason P. Eckerly managing shareholder after he served nearly two decades at the firm. Eckerly oversees strategic planning for offices across 11 states, guiding the firm’s growth and expanding its high-quality services to clients.Eckerly’s practice focuses on general liability litigation, toxic tort, product liability and complex commercial matters. He works with clients to assess and analyze risk, develop long-term strategies, train local counsel, and implement case protocols.&bull …