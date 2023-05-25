Redgrave LLP added Kathy P. Josephson to the firm’s Chicago office as a partner. Josephson represents clients in connection with litigation and investigation, including fraud investigations and affirmative litigation.• The Chicago Chapter of the Federal Bar Association will host a lunch with the newest U.S. District Court judges for the Northern District of Illinois from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 8 at the Chicago Bar Association headquarters. The judges expected to attend are Judge Iain D. Johnston, Judge Nancy L …