Michael Best announced partner Jorge M. Leon was appointed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to serve as a member of Northeastern Illinois University’s Board of Trustees through 2027.The board, comprising nine individuals, has the authority and responsibility to operate, manage, control and maintain Northeastern Illinois University. The State of Illinois established the board in January 1996.Leon is a partner and co-leader of the firm’s employee benefits group who has advised companies in governance, compensation, …