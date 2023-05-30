Peter J. Birnbaum, president and CEO of Attorneys’ Title Guaranty Fund, has been confirmed by the Illinois Senate to another term as chief justice of the Illinois Court of Claims. He has served on the court since 2004 and was first appointed chief justice in 2015. His nomination by Gov. J.B. Pritzker marked his appointment to four separate terms by four different governors.The Illinois Court of Claims was established by the legislature in 1889 to render decisions on monetary claims and lawsuits against the state …