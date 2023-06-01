Thompson Coburn LLP added Carlos A. Ortiz as a partner to its employment and immigration practices. He joins from Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP.Ortiz’s practice focuses on handling harassment and discrimination claims, Fair Labor Standards Act and Americans with Disabilities Act matters, wrongful discharge cases and other state and federal employment statues. He counsels employers on compliance with safety standards that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration enforces.The firm also added Tina M. Bird as a …