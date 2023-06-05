Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appointed Mary Richardson-Lowry to serve as the city’s corporation counsel last week. She will provide legal counsel to the city’s departments, board and the city counsel.Richardson-Lowry is a former partner at Mayer Brown, former general counsel at Ililewa, former chair of the Chicago Community Trust, and former Buildings Commissioner, among other legal roles.• Kutak Rock added Joshua M. Schneider to its corporate and government services practice group as of counsel …