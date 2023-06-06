Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP added Carolyn V. Metnick to the firm’s Chicago office as a partner. Metnick will be a member of the healthcare and privacy practice and the cybersecurity practices. Metnick joins from McDermott Will & Emery LLP.Metnick advises on healthcare regulatory and transactional matters, where she focuses on the security and privacy of health information. She represents clients in the healthcare industry, including hospitals, health systems, physician organizations and digital …