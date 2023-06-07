Cooney & Conway partner Kathy C. Byrne will be installed as the 70th president of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association on Friday during its annual convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.• Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard attorney Eirene N. Salvi was elected president of the Board of Directors of Lawyers Lend-A-Hand to Youth, an organization that channels legal community’s resources to promote one-to-one mentoring and tutoring programs in disadvantaged Chicago communities.Salvi’s term as president …