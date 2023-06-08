Reed Smith added Kaitlyn L. Dunn as counsel to its life sciences health industry group. She joins from Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.Dunn represents health care, pharmaceutical and medical device companies in a range of regulatory compliance issues, government investigations and strategic transactions. She provides regulatory and compliance counseling related to reimbursement, licensure, corporate practice of medicine, and federal fraud and abuse laws. She also advises companies on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and …