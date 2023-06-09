Levenfeld Pearlstein hired Christopher Andres-Pochon to join the firm as a partner in its corporate group. His practice focuses on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and corporate governance matters. Andres-Pochon has experience advising private equity and strategic clients on both buy-side and sell-side transactions in the financial services and fintech industries. He joins from Mayer Brown.• Joseph A. Power, Jr. was reappointed as chairperson and a member of the Illinois Supreme Court Historic …