Jones Day hired Dennis M. Coghlan as a partner in its real estate practice.Coghlan has more than 25 years of experience working on commercial real estate and structured finance transactions on behalf of a range of clients, including commercial banks, investment banks, REITs, insurance companies, corporations, servicers and institutional investors. He has led deal teams on acquisitions and dispositions of real estate, construction and permanent loans, mezzanine loans, commercial mortgage-backed securitization programs, sale …