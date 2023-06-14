Romanucci & Blandin LLC senior partner Frank A. Sommario was sworn in as president of the National Italian American Bar Association Saturday during the group’s annual general membership meeting at Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago.Sommario was sworn in for a two-year term and had previously served as executive vice president of NIABA and chair of its budget committee. He is a past president of the Justinian Society of Lawyers and chairman of its endowment fund. He also is legal counsel to the Joint …