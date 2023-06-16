David A. Axelrod and Jason M. Kleinman of David A. Axelrod & Associates, P.C. obtained a $4.6 million settlement against an Illinois hospital in a medical malpractice case, the firm said in a new release.The client was the husband of a 39-year-old woman who suffered brain death the day after surgery to remove a benign tumor. The lawsuit alleged that the hospital’s staff misread both a CT and an MRI taken of the woman’s brain, which resulted in an approximate six-hour delay in surgery to address a series of …