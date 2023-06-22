Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP partner Adam S. Guetzow was appointed co-practice group leader of the firm's national health care practice. Guetzow will serve alongside current interim practice group leader Stephen Moore.As part of his new role, Guetzow will lead the firm's strategic expansion of its health care practice, including an emphasis on aging services and long-term care capabilities. Guetzow focuses his practice on advising clients across the aging service and long-term care industry, including home service …