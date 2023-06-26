Illinois Air National Guard officer John “Marty” Green of Springfield, a native of Canton, was promoted to brigadier general on June 4. He also was selected as the assistant to the general counsel-Air for the National Guard Bureau, a one-star general position. Green will help oversee legal matters within the bureau.He has experience in providing counsel both in the military and in his civilian employment as the senior vice president and legislative counsel for the Illinois CPA Society.• Anthony J. Madonia …